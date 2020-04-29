Liverpool prepare initial contract offer to finally sign £69.5million striker – Report

Liverpool were linked with Victor Osimhen days before the opening of winter transfer window and the Lille striker is once again in the focus.

In December 2019, The Daily Express covered an exclusive story and claimed that Jurgen Klopp is eager to sign the Nigerian international. Lille wanted to hold on to him until the summer and therefore, they did not sell him in January.

News – From Italy – Liverpool could be unbeatable – In pole position to sign £52million star

More recently, Le10Sport have exclusively revealed that Liverpool have been interested in the forward for some time and they are now taking steps to finally sign him.

The renowned French news outlet have claimed that the Merseysiders have opened talks with the representatives of the 21-year-old forward and they prepare grounds for making him an initial contract offer. As far as the fees is concerned, it is mentioned that player could depart if an offer of around 80 million euros (£69.5million) is received by the Ligue 1 side in the summer.

In the current season, Osimhen started 33 games in all competitions and directly contributed in 24 goals for the French club. However, after yesterday’s announcement from France’s PM, Edouard Philippe, the season is about to be cancelled.

The French league’s BODs will meet tomorrow to decide how to end the campaign. The Ligue 1 published a press release yesterday:

The Board of Directors will meet on 30 April to analyse the sporting and economic consequences of the measures announced by the Prime Minister. Following this meeting the Board of Directors will have to formally decide to end the 2019-20 season and call a General Assembly of the LFP.

Liverpool will have a close eye on the situation. Paris Saint-Germain were 12 points ahead in the title race with a game in hand before the league was suspended due to corona virus outbreak.

PSG deserve to be crowned champions again but will the LFP decide to hand them the title or will they declare the season null and void? We’ll know eventually.

Coming back to Victor Osimhen, the youngster has had a glittering career so far. He was named the African Youth Player of the Year few years back mainly after he helped his country win the Under-17 World Cup. As far as his senior international career is concerned, in 5 starts so far, he has directly contributed in 6 goals for the Super Eagles.

In our previous article (link provided above), we discussed that Liverpool do need to improve the depth of their offense and are linked with Timo Werner. What do you think? Who should Liverpool sign to strengthen their strike-force.