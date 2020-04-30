Liverpool in contact to sign £52.3million play-breaker who eyes Anfield move

Liverpool have been linked with Boubakary Soumare for quite some time and the latest reports are intriguing.

Back in February, Le10Sport covered a story and stated that the Magpies were looking to lure the French defensive midfielder in January and could have met Lille’s asking price of 60 million euros (£52.3million). However, in the end, the starlet decided to stay put in order to search for a more ambitious project.

The former PSG Youth player made the decision because he had eyes on a move to the Premier League.

Recently, the renowned French source have covered another exclusive story and once again pointed out that the player is hoping to move to Anfield or to our arch rivals Man United. Le10Sport claim that Liverpool have been in contact with the play-breaker’s representative and could start an operation to hire his services.

Soumare mainly became a regular starter for Lille’s first team at the end of the last season. He started 5 league games and helped them keep 4 clean sheets.

The youngster regularly started for Lille in the first half of the 2019-20 campaign but due to inconsistent displays, Christophe Galtier opted to bench him. In the last 7 Ligue 1 fixtures, he only featured for 7 minutes against Lyon, was an unused substitute in 5 games and did not even make the Match Day squad vs Marseille.

Le10Sport have mentioned that at Anfield, with skipper Jordan Henderson around, it would be hard for Soumare to get regular first team football.

The French source did not even mention Fabinho, who is our first choice defensive midfielder. The Brazilian has been brilliant for us since moving to Anfield in the summer transfer window of 2018.

When the former Monaco man got injured, Henderson stepped up and proved to be rock solid in the role of a play-breaker this term. So, we have ample quality and depth as far as the holding midfield is concerned.

In your view, do Liverpool need to sign another defensive midfielder in the form of Boubakary Soumare?