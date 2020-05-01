£52million star would leave his country to agree Liverpool move for Klopp – Journalist

Almost on daily basis, there are reports linking Liverpool heavily with German internatinal Timo Werner.

A number of famous journalists have reported that the Kaiser wants to move to Anfield.

News – Liverpool in contact to sign £52.3million play-breaker who eyes Anfield move

Last month, Evening Standard’s David Lynch told Anfield Watch that the 25-year-old striker is eager to join the Merseysiders.

Bleacher Report’s Dean Jones revealed that the center forward is taking lessons to improve his English and is excited to play in the Premier League.

Bild covered a story and stated that Jurgen Klopp is keen on signing Werner and wants to have a conversation with the player to get his capture done in the summer.

Bild’s Christian Falk gave an exclusive interview to PassioneInter and revealed that Liverpool are big favorites to secure the signing of the RB Leipzig forward.

More recently, yesterday, the famous German journalist provided another positive update for the Anfield faithful and tweeted that Werner would leave the country, he has ruled out a move to Bayern Munich or any other German club to agree Liverpool move for Jurgen Klopp.

Another well-known reporter in the form of Viasport’s Jan Age Fjortoft has recently claimed that the player would love to play for the former Borussia Dortmund boss (The Kopite Podcast)

Back in February, the 29-capped Kaiser, who has netted 27 goals in all competitions for Leipzig, heavily praised Liverpool and also claimed that Klopp is the best coach in the world (The Mail).

To be honest, things are looking highly positive for the Reds and based on reports and inside views of the journalists, it will not come as any surprise to see the £52million star (Sport) play in our famous red shirt.

We shall see how the transfer saga unfolds in the coming weeks.