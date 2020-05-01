Liverpool have already made contact to sign £74million star for explosive partnership – Report

If reports in the media are anything to go by then the European Champions are linked with a top central defender in the form of Kalidou Koulibaly.

According to Tutto Mercato Web, Liverpool have already made contact to sign the Senegalese international from Napoli, who are prepared to sell their star defender in the summer due to financial concerns.

News – From Italy – Liverpool could be unbeatable – In pole position to sign £52million star

The renowned Italian news outlet have claimed that the Reds would like to lure the African star to form an explosive partnership in the central defense with club’s record signing Virgil van Dijk, who is the reigning UEFA Player of the Year.

TMW further state that Klopp could sell Matip, who has been our third choice center back this season. It is mentioned that soon the clubs will talk again over the transfer of the 28-year-old Serie A man, who was valued at around 100 million euros before the COVID-19 outbreak. However, now his value is going to be lower.

Last month, La Repubblica revealed that a fee of 85 million euros (£74million) should be enough to secure his signing this summer.

Koulibaly is not the only central defender on the radar of the Anfield club. Famous Spanish news source, Sport, revealed (on 8th April) that the Merseysiders are pressing to lure Sevilla star Diego Carlos to partner him with Van Dijk in the back-line.

At Anfield, we already have a rock solid defensive setup. Under Klopp, the team had the best defensive record in the league last season and even this term, we conceded the fewest number of goals in the PL before the suspension of the campaign.

With Van Dijk, Gomez, Matip and Lovren around, we really do not need to spend heavily to sign a central defender unless one of the mentioned names is offloaded in the summer transfer window.

Koulibaly has won the Senegalese Player of the Year award on two occasions and he is the only defender, who has made it into the Serie A Team of the Season in the past four campaigns. Unfortunately, the 33-capped international has missed a lot of games due to injury concerns this seasons.

In your view, should Liverpool splash £74million to sign the former Genk man, who will turn 29 next month?