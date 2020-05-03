“Top” £20million+ midfielder backed to sign for Liverpool

The European Champions want a midfielder in the summer and the name of Kalvin Phillips was mentioned by renowned journalist Dean Jones last month.

More recently, Darren Bent has backed the Leeds United defensive midfielder to sign for Liverpool.

The former Sunderland forward has claimed that the 24-year-old would not be able to turn down a move to Anfield (Football Insider).

“Listen, if that move comes about and it’s there on the table, you’ve got to take it.”

“He’s got energy, passing, technically, he’s a top, top player. There was talk of him getting into the England squad before lockdown. People rate him very highly and if the opportunity’s there for him, he’s got to take it.“

The 36-year-old ex Spurs striker believes that Phillips can challenge Fabinho to start in the defensive midfield role for the Reds.

In the 2019-20 campaign, he featured in 31 games for Leeds, scored one goal and provided two assists while mainly playing as a play-breaker in front of the back four. He can also play in the central defense if needed.

The English midfielder helped his team keep 14 clean sheets and in turn Bielsa’s men had the best defensive record in the Championship before this season was suspended due to COVID-19 pandemic (Transfermarkt).

Phillips’ current contract with the Whites will expire in 2024 and as per reports (The Athletic), he is valued at over £20million.

Scenario at Anfield

At the moment, we do have ample depth and quality in the midfield with players like Jones, Lallana, Milner, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Wijnaldum, Fabinho, Keita and captain Henderson around.

However, Lallana will be out of contract soon, Milner is a veteran and Keita has spend a lot of time on the treatment table since joining us from Leipzig in 2018.

Fabinho is our main holding midfield star. The Brazilian has been highly important for us and in his absence, even Henderson has performed brilliantly in the play breaker’s role.

