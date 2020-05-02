£190,000-a-week attacker backed to agree Liverpool move

Liverpool have been linked with Jadon Sancho for quite some time and lately, the England international has been backed to move to Anfield by his compatriot.

Last month, renowned German news source Bild revealed that the Reds are keen on hiring the services of the Borussia Dortmund attacker, who is also wanted by the likes of Chelsea and Man United.

More recently, our star right back Trent Alexander-Arnold has backed the former Man City winger to Liverpool move.

The 21-year-old heavily praised the Bundesliga star in a live interview with Michael Dapaah. He said:

“If he (Sancho) came to us, he’d make our team better,”

“So I’d be more than happy for him to come. I played with him for England and he’s a special, special, special, special talent.”

The 20-year-old, who earned a bumper contract worth £190,000-a-week (The Daily Mail) after top performances last season, directly contributed in over 35 goals in all competitions before the current campaign was suspended.

Naturally, the Three Lions star is a right winger but Lucien Favre has also utilized him on the left flank when needed. The youngster has already featured 10 times for the senior national side under the guidance of Gareth Southgate and has scored two goals.

At Anfield, we have world class wingers in the form of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane. The duo were on the Ballond’Or short-list for fantastic performances in the last year and in all fairness, they are irreplaceable in Jurgen Klopp’s starting XI.

So, Jadon Sancho might not get straight into the starting lineup if he does end up moving to Anfield. Would you start him ahead of Mane or Salah? His current contract with the Dortmund will expire in 2022 and he is valued at £120million (Evening Standard).