Klopp convinced – Liverpool leading to secure signing of £101,000-a-week star – Sources positive

Few days ago, we covered a story (via La Gazzetta Dello Sport) claiming that the Reds are favourites to hire the services of Kalidou Koulibaly because they would be willing to offer Lovren in a player plus cash deal.

Now, reports in France also indicate that Liverpool are leading to secure the signing of the Senegalese international.

As per an exclusive report covered by Le10Sport, Paris Saint-Germain were tracking the African star for a long time but now they have given up the chase and are focusing on keeping Thiago Silva at the club.

The renowned French media source have revealed that the 28-year-old central defender wants to move to the Premier League. The likes of Newcastle United, Man United and Man City are in the focus but it is stated that Liverpool are leading the race to agree his signing.

Le10Sport claim that the Merseysiders are boiling over the idea of partnering Koulibaly with Dutch international Virgil van Dijk and Klopp is convinced that the duo could form a rock solid team. Moreover, it is mentioned that sources close to the Serie A star are positive about the progress of the talks and the chances of seeing him complete his move to the European Champions.

Don Hutchison heavily praised the former Genk center half and claimed that Jurgen Klopp’s men would win the PL title if they do end up luring him to Anfield. The former Liverpool midfielder recently told ESPN:

“I think if Koulibaly comes through the door at Liverpool and he plays alongside Virgil van Dijk, I think you wrap the title up right there.”

“I don’t think there’s anyone better, there won’t be another partnership like it.”

As mentioned in our previous article (link provided above), Napoli want 100 million euros from the sale of their prized asset. Not a single penny less.

As far as the salary is concerned, Kalidou Koulibaly earns (6 million euros a year) around £101,000-a-week with the Naples based club (La Repubblica). At Anfiled, our highest earning defender is – you guessed it right – Van Dijk, who gets £180,000-a-week (Mirror Sport).