Favourties Liverpool could secure signing for £44million – We take a look

Another day another twist in the transfer saga surrounding German international Timo Werner.

From reports going on in the media, it has been suggested that the Kaiser has got a release clause of 60 million euros. However, due to the current crisis situation, Liverpool do not want to splash that sum to sign him (The Guardian).

More recently, renowned source La Gazzetta Dello Sport have covered a report and revealed an interesting point regarding the clause of the RB Leipzig forward.

GdS claim that Inter Milan believe that Werner would be the ideal man to replace Lautaro Martinez, who is linked with a move away from the Nerazzurri in the summer. It is mentioned that if Leipzig do not end up winning the league title, then their star forward’s clause will drop down to 50 million euros (£44million).

While the Serie A giants seem serious to hire the services of the 24-year-old striker, more than a few renowned media outlets across Europe have named Liverpool as the favourites.

In Britain, The Guardian and The Independent believe that the European champions are in pole position. In Spain, Sport claimed that Inter Milan want the 29-capped international but he is closer to the Merseysiders.

In Italy, last month, even La Gazzetta Dello Sport reported that the Anfield club are leading the race to sign Timo Werner and they could be unbeatable.

The German star second in the goal scoring leader-board with 21 goals in the Bundesliga, four goals behind Polish striker Lewandowski. In all competitions, he has netted 27 goals.

After 25 league fixtures, Leipzig are third in the table with 50 points, five behind the reigning champions Bayern Munich. The Bundesliga is set to restart later this month and with 9 games remaining, it will be intriguing to see if anyone can stop the Bavarians from winning their 8th title in a row.

We shall see how the transfer saga unfolds in the coming months.