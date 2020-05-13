Liverpool can finally sign playmaker for just £53million

Liverpool have been linked with French international Ousmane Dembele and the latest reports suggest that the Barcelona star can be lured for cheap.

Back in March, Sport reported that Klopp wants the Les Bleus playmaker at Anfield and at the manager’s request, the Reds would prepare a move worth 80 million euros to hire his services in the summer.

However, as per the latest update provided by Marca yesterday, the 22-year-old star can be lured for just 60 million euros (£53million). The famous Spanish news source have revealed that Barca are finding it hard to sell him because of his behavioral and injury record.

The former Rennes man was a hit in the Bundesliga with Borussia Dortmund but before moving to Germany, Klopp wanted to sign him for Liverpool. At that time, the player decided to join BvB (FourFourTwo).

In 2017, Neymar left the Catalan giants, who opted to splash an initial fee of £96.8million (BBC) to replace the Brazilian with Dembele.

Unfortunately, the young playmaker has mostly been on the treatment table since moving to the Nou Camp (Transfermarkt). Even in the current campaign, he has only started 5 games in all competitions and mainly remained sidelined due to hamstring injury.

Therefore, it is not surprising that Barcelona are finding it hard to get rid of him and would have to sell him for a loss.

The World Cup winning star directly contributed in 32 goals for Dortmund (in 50 appearances) while mainly playing as a central attacking midfielder. For Barca, he has mostly played as a winger and last season, he directly contributed in 23 goals in 30 starts (all competitions).

Do you think Klopp should splash £53million to finally sign Ousmane Dembele for Liverpool?