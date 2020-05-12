Klopp prepared for Liverpool to offer £48m-£53m to secure signing – Report

Few days back, we covered a story (via The Guardian) claiming that the Reds are in pole position to sign the 24-year-old striker but keeping in view the financial concerns relating to coronavirus outbreak, they are not ready to splash 60 million euros (£53million) to hire his services.

However, as per latest update provided by Bild, Klopp is prepared for Liverpool to offer £48m-£53m to secure the signing of the Kaiser in the summer.

News – Report – Liverpool have strongly moved in to sign powerful £22million forward – Face competition

The well-known German news source have claimed that the money will be utilized to sign Kosovo international and Werder Bremen star Milot Rashica, who is wanted by Leipzig to directly replace Werner at the club.

Former Leipzig manager and current Red Bull Head of Sport Ralf Rangnick has claimed that the 29-capped striker’s game suits Liverpool and he would excel if he does end up joining the Anfield club (Bild).

So, things are looking positive as per recent reports going on in the media.

Werner netted 21 goals in the league and 27 goals in all competitions before coronavirus took over the world. The Bundesliga is expected to re-start later this month and it will be intriguing to see how well the German performs.

Leipzig are five points behind leaders Bayern Munich and need to step up big time in order to win the title. In Europe, they ousted Tottenham in the first knock-out round of the Champions League. Werner scored a goal away from home and provided an assist at home to help his team beat Spurs 4-0 on aggregate.

As a Liverpool fan, I’d be disappointed if we do not end up signing Timo Werner because the ex Stuttgart man has been linked with us for a long time and has scored for fun this season. Will he be wearing the famous Red shirt at Anfield next season? We shall see.