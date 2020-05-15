Liverpool prepared to agree lucrative terms to sign £88.5million star – Pole position

Liverpool are consistently linked with Senegalese international Kalidou Koulibaly and the latest reports going on in the media are interesting.

It has been constantly reported that the Reds are in pole position to hire the services of the former Genk central defender. Now, reportedly, the Merseysiders are even prepared to agree lucrative terms to sign him.

On May 7, Le10Sport covered an exclusive article and claimed that Liverpool are leading the race to sign the Napoli superstar and Klopp wants to partner him in the central defense with Van Dijk.

On May 9, Italian source La Gazzetta Dello Sport reported that due to the prestige, the European Champions are ahead of Newcastle and Man United to secure the signature of the African star.

More recently, Le10Sport have published another exclusive story and stated that Liverpool are willing to offer very good personal terms to bring the 28-year-old to Anfield.

The French news source have mentioned that two clubs have drawn offers for Napoli and Koulibaly. The main competitors mentioned are Liverpool and Man United. It is stated that Newcastle have made a very attractive offer to the player but the main concern is that the Magpies will not be taking part in Europe next term.

As far as the Old Trafford club are concerned, the renowned media outlet have mentioned that Man Utd made contact last month and are now moving with speed to sign the 33-capped international.

It must be noted that we have already qualified for the next season’s Champions League, on the other hand, Man United are three points behind Chelsea, who currently occupy the final CL qualification spot.

Liverpool are once again mentioned as the club in pole position to sign Koulibaly but they could be involved in a biding war with their arch rivals. As far as the transfer fee is concerned, the Naples based side are looking for a fee of £88.5million (Le10Sport).

We shall see how the transfer saga unfolds in the coming weeks.