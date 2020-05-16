Eager Liverpool ready to steal £3.6million signing of South American – Reports

Liverpool have been brilliant in the current campaign as far as the Premier League is concerned. The Reds deserve to win the title for the first time in 30 years but to stay at the top, Klopp must continue to improve his team.

As per reports going on in the media, the Merseysiders are linked with various proven quality stars. However, they are also in the hunt for talented younsgters.

News – From Spain – £53million star loves Liverpool – Reds have the edge

According to Tutto Mercato Web, Barcelona have the option to buy 19-year-old center forward until mid July, however, due to the current situation, things are not progressing.

In such a scenario, the Italian news outlet have mentioned that Liverpool are ready to take advantage of the impasse to steal the signing of the South America, who is valued at 4 million euros (£3.6million) by Sao Paulo.

Similarly, Mundo Deportivo have also covered a story and stated that the Catalan giants can buy the striker for £3.6million but the economic circumstances are not the best.

The renowned Spanish news source have also pointed out that the Spanish champions could miss out on signing him and Klopp’s Liverpool are pressing and are ready to buy him.

Not much is known about the youngster but the fact that two top clubs, who have won the European Cup combined 11 times, want him indicates that the boy has got serious talent.

The European Champions do have center forward like Joe Hardy and Rhian Brewster (on loan with Swansea) in their youth teams and it will be intriguing to see if they will be able to add Gustavo Maia to their ranks.

We shall keep you updated.