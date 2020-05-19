Liverpool ready to double wages to sign £446million midfielder

Liverpool have got more than a few midfielders in the squad but reports suggest that Klopp wants to further strengthen things in the center of the park.

According to Don Balon, Liverpool are ready to double the wages of Federico Valverde to sign him from Real Madrid in the summer transfer window.

The Spanish news source have mentioned that the Los Blancos want to hold on to their prized asset at all costs because they consider him as the future of the club.

It is stated that at the moment, the Uruguayan international is only earning 2 million euros per year at the Bernabeu which is less than other youngsters at the club. So, Klopp is looking to take advantage and he is prepared to offer a contract worth 4 million euros a year to sign the 21-year-old central midfielder.

Stats and Market Value

In the current campaign, Valverde has so far made 14 league starts under Zidane, scored 2 goals and also provided 4 assists.

In the Copa Del Rey final vs Atletico Madrid, the South American star took a blatant red card to save his team from conceding in extra time and was awarded the Man of the Match prize.

For his country, so far, he has made 20 appearances and scored 2 goals. His current contract with the Spanish giants will expire in 2025 and it has a mammoth release clause of 500 million euros (£446million).

Back in March, renowned Spanish media outlet Sport claimed that Valverde is untouchable and would only be sold by Real Madrid if the £446million clause is activated.

Situation at Anfield

We have got midfielders like Lallana, Milner, Wijnaldum, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Fabinho, Keita, Jones and skipper Henderson in the current squad.

Lallana is expected to leave the club when his contract will expire at the end of this season. On the other hand, Milner will turn 35 in a few months and mainly plays as a substitute for us.

In such a scenario, do you think that Liverpool should lure a midfielder this summer? Should Klopp splash the cash to sign Federico Valverde?