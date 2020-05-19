Serious Liverpool could launch attack to sign £74.5million star – Face competition

Few days back, we covered a story via (Le10Sport) claiming that Liverpool are prepared to agree a good salary to sign Kalidou Koulibaly.

We also pointed out that as per La Gazzetta Dello Sport, the Reds are in pole position to hire the services of the Senegalese international this summer.

However, as per the latest story published by the famous Italian news outlet, Manchester United are basically showed as favourites to get his signing done.

La Gazzetta Dello Sport claim that Liverpool could launch assault to sign the African star but the Reds only have a 25% chance of bringing him to Anfield. French champions Paris Saint-Germain also have the same percentage.

On the other hand, Man Utd, who made an offer for the 28-year-old last summer, are ready to approach again to lure him. It is stated that the Red Devils have a 50% chance.

GdS further mention that the Old Trafford outfit offered 100 million euros for him last year but in the current circumstances, Napoli could get a fee of (max) 80 million euros (£74.5million) from his sale.

Koulibaly is arguably the best defender in the Serie A. He made it into the Italian League’s best XI four seasons in a row and has also won his country’s POTY award on two occasions.

At Anfield, we have perhaps got the best defender in the world in the form of Virgil van Dijk, who was named the UEFA Player of the Season last year.

A central defensive partnership of our Dutch defender with Koulibaly would surely be a mouth watering prospect, but, the question is, would we be able to lure the former Genk man? Only time will tell.

