Klopp pushing to secure signing of £53.5million star for Liverpool – Report

Liverpool continue to be linked with Timo Werner and now reports in France are also suggesting that the Reds are pressing to sign him.

Last week, The Athletic revealed that the German international wants to move to Anfield this summer and if that does not happen, then the £53.5million star (MD) would prefer to stay with RB Leipzig for one more season.

Yesterday, Le10Sport covered an exclusive report and claimed that Jurgen Klopp is pushing to sign his compatriot for Liverpool.

The renowned French source have revealed that the former Borussia Dortmund boss has called the 24-year-old striker several times to explain his project and ideas.

As per David Ornstein, it is highly unlike that the Reds would spend heavy to lure Werner taking into consideration the ongoing global pandemic that has haunted the world.

Le10Sport do think that the door to move to Anfield would be open for the Kaiser if either Salah or Mane (both linked with Real Madrid) end up leaving the Merseysiders.

In all fairness, our two African wingers are absolutely irreplaceable in the team and must be kept at all costs.

The duo made it into the shortlist for the Ballond’Or prize last year and have consistently performed brilliantly well for us in the past few campaigns.

Werner has been in his best form this term. He has scored more goals than any Liverpool player. Have your say – should Klopp sell Salah or Mane to secure the signing of the German international this summer?