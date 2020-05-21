Liverpool already positioned to sign £70million winger – Report

As per reports going on in the media, Liverpool are once again linked with Wolverhampton Wanderers star Adama Traore.

According to Le10Sport, Liverpool have already positioned themselves to sign the 24-year-old winger, who is also wanted by the likes of Bayern Munich, Man Utd and Man City.

This is not the first time that we have been linked with the Spaniard, who has performed quite well for Wolves in the current campaign.

In January, we covered a story (via 90min.com) claiming that the Reds are looking to sign the attacker, who is highly rated by Jurgen Klopp, in the summer transfer window.

On the other hand, last month, Football Insider reported that the European Champions have set sights on luring the former Middlesbrough winger. The source also revealed that the Molineux outfit would only sell their prized if their mammoth asking price of £70million is met.

Traore never got fair chance at the Nou Camp and made just four senior appearances for Barca before moving to England. He failed to shine with Boro and also struggled in a few games with Villa.

However, with Wolves and especially this season under Portuguese boss Espiritio Santo, he has excelled. So far, in 22 league starts (this term), he has directly contributed (Transfermarkt) in 11 goals (4 goals and 7 assists).

Wolves has already done the league double over Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City side this season and Traore was mainly responsible for the destruction.

He scored two goals at the Etihad and directly contributed in two more at home to earn six points against the Champions.

Do you think the Spaniard is good enough to replace Sadio Mane or Mohamed Salah in Liverpool’s starting XI? Should Klopp move in with an offer of £70million to sign him?