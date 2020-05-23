Liverpool backed to agree signing of £130,000-a-week “unbelievable” forward

Liverpool have mainly been linked with Timo Werner but lately, they have been backed to agree the signing of Erling Haaland.

John Barnes thinks that sky is the limit for the Norwegian international, who is going to consistently improve.

News – Club ready proposal to sign £25million Liverpool playmaker – Report

The club legend told GentingBet (via Goal):

“He’s (Haaland) unbelievable and for such a young lad who is taking everything by storm, he’s taking everything in his stride.”

“He’s one of those players who doesn’t worry or think too much and he just does what needs to be done. If he played alongside Salah and Mane playing on the wing with Firmino as another option, he would be outstanding.”

The 19-year-old forward scored for fun for Salzburg in the first half of the campaign and even found the net at Anfield. Therefore, he was a wanted boy in the winter transfer window.

In the end, Dortmund won the race and signed a £130,000-a-week contract with him in January (The Daily Mail).

Since moving to Germany, he has been highly impressive under the management of Lucien Favre. In the Bundesliga debut, Haaland came on as a substitute, played for just 34 minutes but still managed to bag a hattrick.

He has already netted 13 goals in 12 appearances in all competitions for BvB.

Strike-force at Anfield

Firmino is our No.9 but he is mainly utilized as a False No.9 forward, who drops back in to the midfield to create space for others. The Brazilian international is highly important but we do not have an adequate cover.

Origi is a natural striker but Klopp has mostly played him on the left wing this term and the Belgian international has not been able to hit the top form that helped us a lot last season. He scored his last goal last year in the Merseyside Derby at Anfield.

So, an out and out forward must be lured in the summer transfer window. In your view, should Klopp move to sign Erling Haaland or Timo Werner?