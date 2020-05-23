In PL, Liverpool specifically want to sign £45million South American – Report

Liverpool are linked with numerous central defenders and one of them is Sevilla star Diego Carlos.

Last month, Sport covered a story and stated that Klopp wants to partner the 27-year-old with Van Dijk in the central defense.

More recently, Marca have reported that there is interest from the Premier League and specifically, Liverpool want to sign the South American, who has got a release clause of 75 million euros in his contract.

However, another renowned Spanish news outlet in the form of Estadio Deportivo, revealed last month that the former Nantes defender could pack his bag and leave if an offer of over 50 million euros (£45million) is made for him.

Before the suspension of the campaign, Sevilla were third in the league table and the Samba was impressive forthem.

In 25 La Liga appearances, Carlos helped Sevilla keep 10 clean sheets. On the other hand, in the Europa League, so far, in four appearances, he has helped his team keep 3 clean sheets.

The tall 6ft 1 defender, whose current contract will expire in 2024, has even managed to score 2 goals for the Spanish side. Thus far, he has not represented the Brazilian national team.

Central Defense at Anfield

With Van Dijk, Gomez, Matip and Lovren around. Our central defense has been rock solid since the start of the last campaign.

So, in all honesty, we really do not need to sign another central defender unless one of the above mentioned players ends up leaving Anfield in the upcoming transfer window.

Dejan Lovren was linked with a move away from the club last summer. The Croatian is our fourth choice center back, who has mostly warmed the bench this term, therefore, it will not be surprising to finally see him depart this summer.

Have your say – Should Liverpool replace the former Saints man with Diego Carlos?