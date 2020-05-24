£54million star will secure Liverpool move – Journalist

Another day, another story linking Liverpool with £54million-rated (Mundo Deportivo) forward Timo Werner, whose future has been up in the air for a while.

According to an exclusive report covered by Football Insider, Liverpool are preparing a surprise move to sign the German international without activating his release clause.

The source has mentioned that the 24-year-old striker is keen on securing a move to Anfield and the Merseysiders could offer a reduced fee spread across multiple payments to finally lure the Kaiser (Football Insider).

On the other hand, Christian Falk, who is the Head of Football for Bild, believes that Werner will secure his move to Liverpool this summer.

In an exclusive interview with LFC Transfer Room, the renowned German journalist stated:

“I think this transfer is happening. Interestingly, Werner now has a new Social Media and Marketing agency. The boss of this agency is also Jurgen Klopp’s manager. Werner is also talking a lot about Liverpool in the public eye now”

So, it will be fair to say that all things are looking positive for the European Champions as far as this transfer saga is concerned.

The former Stuttgart man has scored 27 goals in all competitions for RB Leipzig and has got ample experience under his belt. He has already played 29 times for the senior national side under the guidance of Joachim Low.

For the latest updates on Timo Werner’s future, watch this space.