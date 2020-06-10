Confident Liverpool prepared to agree terms with their £75,000-a-week star – Report

Liverpool need to improve their squad in the summer transfer window but they must also focus on keeping the current crop of stars at Anfield.

If reports in the media are anything to go by then the Reds are prepared to agree new terms with their star midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum.

According to The Guardian, the 29-year-old is expected to agree a new contract with the European Champions until at least 2024.

Fabrizio Romano tweeted that Liverpool are confident they will agree a new contract with the former PSV Eindhoven midfielder.

The Netherlands international joined the Merseysiders from Newcastle United and now, he is one of the most important members in the squad under the leadership of Jurgen Klopp.

Wijnaldum has regularly started for us in the current campaign and has been a consistent performer. Before the suspension of the season, he started in all the Premier League games bar 1.

He is fit and training with the squad and we can expect to see him in action when the season restarts this month.

The brace that he scored against Spanish giants Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League semi final last season is still fresh in our minds and without doubt, the Dutch star deserves to earn a bumper pay rise.

His current contract with the Reds is due to expire next year and at the moment, he only earns around £75,000-a-week (Mirror Sport).