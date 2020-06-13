£130,000-a-week “unbelievable” striker backed to secure Liverpool move

Erling Haaland has been a sensation this season and the young striker has been backed to secure Liverpool move by his mentor Jan Age Fjortoft.

The former Premier League forward, who currently works as a reporter for Via Sport, thinks that the Norwegian goalscorer would be good for Liverpool.

Last month, Fjortoft told Sky Sports (via The Daily Mail) that Haaland will eventually end up moving to the Premier Leaue when the time is right.

More recently, the 53-year-old told the Blood Red Podcast:

“He (Haaland) would be a good fit for any club and for Liverpool he is good – when he speaks about United, he speaks about Leeds United!”

The retired Norwegian is not the only one who thinks that he would be a good fit at Anfield.

In May, John Barnes heavily praised the youngster and said that he is an “unbelievable” player. The Liverpool legend told GentingBet (via Goal):

“He’s one of those players who doesn’t worry or think too much and he just does what needs to be done. If he played alongside Salah and Mane playing on the wing with Firmino as another option, he would be outstanding.”

The 19-year-old striker has been a goal-scoring machine this season. In the first half of the campaign, he scored 16 goals in 14 league appearances for RB Salzburg. Moreover, he netted 8 goals in just 5 starts in the UEFA Champions League for the Austrian club.

In the January transfer window, he opted to move to Borussia Dortmund and signed a lucrative contract worth £130,000-a-week (The Daily Mail).

So far, for the German side, the former Molde boy has netted 10 goals in just 8 Bundesliga starts. He scored a brace on his CL debut for BvB but Favre’s men ended up losing the R16 tie to PSG.

In all competitions, the teenage sensation has so far made 36 appearances this term and directly contributed in 51 goals (41 goals and 10 assists). The numbers are insane (Transfermarkt).

He seems to be at the right place for his development. It will be intriguing to see where he will move next. Would you like to welcome Erling Haaland to Anfield?