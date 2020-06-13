Liverpool favourites to agree signing of £80million star – Report

Earlier this month, we covered a report (via The Independent) claiming that Jadon Sancho would prefer to move to Liverpool over Man United. The British news source claimed that it would require a fee of at least £80million to hire his services.

If the latest reports in the media are anything to go by then Liverpool are now favourites to agree the signing of the 20-year-old attacker.

According to an exclusive story covered by Le10Sport yesterday, neither Real Madrid nor Manchester United are in the best position to sign the England international. Instead, the Reds are in pole position to lure him.

The renowned French news outlet have stated that the European Champions are not scared to secure a huge transfer and Jurgen Klopp wants to offer a lucrative package to sign the attacker from Borussia Dortmund, who are prepared to let their star leave for a lot of money.

Last season, Sancho directly contributed in 32 goals in all competitions under the management of Lucien Favre. This time around, he has already reached the 40 mark and is showing no signs of slowing down (Transfermarkt).

Discipline wise, he is not the best person around. Last year, he was suspended by BvB for a game because he reported back late from international duty.

More recently, DFL opted to fine the young Three Lions star because he violated general hygiene and infection protection standards required for home hairdressing appointments.

Remember Sakho? The French central defender used to be an important player for Klopp. However, once, he arrived late for training and the German boss sent him back from the club’s US tour and we never ever saw him playing for the Reds’ first team again.

Have your say – Do we need Jadon Sancho? Is he worth £80million?