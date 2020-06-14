Liverpool backed to sign £290,000 a week midfielder

Liverpool already have a world class squad that is close to winning the Premier League this term. However, they must continue to improve to stay at the top.

The question is, who should be lured by Jurgen Klopp to strengthen his squad in the summer transfer window.

As far as the midfield is concerned, Liverpool are backed to sign Chelsea star N’Golo Kante by former striker Peter Crouch.

The tall center forward, who played over 100 games for the Anfield club, thinks that the French midfielder would improve things in the center of the park for the European Champions (The Daily Mail):

“The front three is good enough to be left alone but maybe they need something in midfield. If it was me, maybe N’Golo Kante would fit right in”

Last year, even Jason McAteer urged the Reds to hire the services of the Les Bleus star (Racing Post via The Daily Mail).

The 29-year-old midfielder was brilliant for Leicester City in their title winning 2015-16 campaign and then won the PFA Player of the Year prize a year later for his brilliant performances that helped Chelsea lift the PL trophy.

Kante was a key member of the French squad that won the FIFA World Cup two years back. It must be noted that he proved to be brilliant in the above mentioned campaigns while mainly playing as a defensive midfielder.

However, last season, the £290,000 a week star (The Daily Mail) mostly played in the central midfield under Sarri and even Lampard has also used him in the CM role and preferred Jorginho in the defensive midfield position.

The 39-capped international has scored 3 goals thus far and he did find the net against Liverpool at Stamford Bridge but in all fairness, Chelsea have struggled and they mostly excelled with Kante in the DM role.

Scenario at Anfield

Liverpool have ample quality and depth in the midfield department. However, Lallana should leave at the end of the season and Milner will turn 35 next year.

We do have two solid defensive midfield players in the form of Fabinho and skipper Henderson. So, there is no real need to bring in another play breaker.

Our current crop of midfielders do not score many goals so it is better if we look to sign a creative central attacking midfielder to finally replace Coutinho, who used to regularly score and create goals at Anfield.