£67million star ready to agree Liverpool move – Report

Not for the first time, it is being reported that Philippe Coutinho wants to return to Anfield to revive his career.

Back in April, Sport covered a story and stated that the Brazilian international contacted the Reds but the European Champions rejected his wish to rejoin. The Spanish source mentioned that Barcelona are prepared to sell the Samba star for a huge loss this summer i.e. for only 75 million euros (£67million).

It must be remembered that we sold the former Inter Milan playmaker more than two years ago in a mammoth deal worth £146million (Sky Sports).

Now, as per The Sunday World, super agent Kia Joorabchian has confirmed that the 28-year-old attacker wants to return and is even ready to agree Liverpool move by taking a pay cut.

As per Kevin Palmer, the South American star has made a personal plea to Jurgen Klopp in the hope that the German manager would take him back.

Coutinho was signed for the Reds by Brendan Rodgers back in 2013 and the Brazilian immediately became a key member of the side. However, it was under Klopp that the playmaker hit his best form.

Before leaving us, the 61-capped international was our best player in the 2017-18 season and he directly contributed in 20 goals (Transfermarkt) in the first half of the campaign. In January 2018, he decided to join Barcelona, a move that has now turned into a nightmare for him.

After an average first full season with the Catalan giants, he was loaned out to Bayern Munich last summer. For the German champions, his stats have been decent in all honesty. So far, in 15 league starts (Transfermarkt), he has been able to directly contribute in 14 goals (8 goals and 6 assists).

However, since the turn of the year, he has not started regularly because Bayern have preferred Thomas Muller, who has returned to top form this term and has already provided 20 assists in the Bundesliga (Transferamarkt). Unfortunately, at the moment, Coutinho is out with an ankle injury.

The ex Nerazzurri attacker is a proven Premier League player but we have not missed him at all since his departure. Yes, we have not replaced him as yet and do lack a natural No.10 in the squad but to be fair, he needs us way more than we need him.

We shall see how the transfer saga unfolds in the summer transfer window and will keep you updated. In your view, should Klopp opt to bring Philippe Coutinho back to Anfield?