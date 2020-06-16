Liverpool want signing of £80.5million star, who’d like Anfield move

Liverpool have been linked with Kalidou Koulibaly for quite some time and once again the 28-year-old central defender is in the lime light.

According to Il Mattino (via Arena Napoli), the Merseysiders are interested in hiring the services of the Senegalese international. His agent, Fali Ramadani, is looking for the best possible destination for his client, who is valued at around 90 million euros (£80.5million).

Moreover, today, La Gazzetta Dello Sport have also claimed that Liverpool want to sign the African star this summer.

The renowned Italian news outlet have mentioned that in the time without football, the Reds have been actively looking at transfer targets. It is claimed that in April, the deal for Werner was almost done but now he is heading to Chelsea. In such a scenario, the European Champions have Koulibaly and Osimhen on their radar.

Earlier this month, Corriere Dello Sport stated that the Napoli superstar is looking to leave the Serie A side and he is very interested in moving to Anfield.

Koulibaly is arguably the best defender in the Italian league. We can confidently make such a statement because he is the only defender, who has made it into the Serie A Team of the Year in the last four years.

He is currently the captain of the Senegal national side who led his team to the AFCON final last year. Moreover, he has won his country’s Player of the Year award on two occasions.

This season, he has missed a lot of games due to injury but the ex Genk center back has returned to fitness and he did feature for 90 minutes at the weekend in the Coppa Italia semi final (2nd leg) contest vs Inter Milan. Napoli will face Juventus in the final tomorrow night.

Back in 2018, we broke our transfer record to sign Virgil van Dijk for £75million (The Guardian). The Dutch international has transformed our back-line that used to regularly leak goals before his arrival.

On the other hand, center backs like Gomez, Matip and Lovren have also stepped up for us in the past 24 months. Therefore, in your view, do we really need to splash a big amount to sign Kalidou Koulibaly who will turn 29 this weekend?