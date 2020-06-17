Liverpool prepared to secure £22.4million player exit – Report

Marko Grujic was Jurgen Klopp’s first signing for Liverpool but it looks likely that the Serbian international does not have a future at Anfield.

According to Arena Napoli, the Reds have offered the 24-year-old midfielder to Italian sides like AC Milan, Lazio and Napoli.

News – Liverpool backed to secure ‘fantastic’ deal to sign £240,000-a-week playmaker

The Italian source have mentioned that the Merseysiders are looking to get a fee of 25 million euros (£22.4million) for the former Red Star Belgrade star, who is currently playing on loan with Hertha Berlin.

It must be remembered that Grujic is represented by Fali Ramadani of Lian Sports. He is also the agent of Kalidou Koulibaly, who is heavily linked (via GdS) with a move to the European Champions.

Last season, the 24-year-old netted 5 goals and provided an assist in 20 league starts for the German side. As far as this season is concerned, he has so far netted 4 goals and provided 2 assists in all competitions (29 appearances).

As per German outlet BZ, the Bundesliga side are looking to get the services of the midfielder on loan for another year.

Liverpool have more than a few quality central midfielders in the squad. The likes of Wijnaldum, Keita, Henderson, Milner and Oxlade-Chamberlain are there and therefore, it seems highly unlikely that Grujic would get his chance if he returns.

So, the Serbian should move away from Anfield to play regular first team football and it would be good if we can get a fee of around £22.4million for him in the current scenario.