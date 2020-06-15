Liverpool backed to secure ‘fantastic’ deal to sign £240,000-a-week playmaker

Yesterday, we covered a story (via The Sunday World) claiming that Coutinho is ready to cut down his wages to return to Liverpool.

Recently, the Reds have been backed to re-sign the Brazilian international by former player, Steve Nicol.

News – Liverpool backed to sign £290,000 a week midfielder

The 58-year-old pundit told ESPN (via Goal) that it would be a fantastic move for the Merseysiders if they can lure the South American playmaker for the right price. Nicol said:

“Absolutely. Why wouldn’t you? I can’t think of one reason why you wouldn’t.”

“You’re going to add a player with the ability of Coutinho, who is going to come in and be in the same situation as a Timo Werner for example, where he is there to fight to get in the starting XI.”

“If it’s cut-price, yeah. Listen, this guy’s making over £13m clear a year. He’s going to have to take a hit. The price to buy him is going to have to take a hit but if the money’s right, [it is an] absolute no-brainer. If the money’s right, this would be absolutely fantastic for Liverpool.”

A lot of the scenario has been explained in our previous post (link provided above). So, I’m just going to summarize a few points.

We know that he was a superstar at Anfield but we do know that he thought that the grass was greener in Spain and opted to leave us in the middle of the 2017-18 season to complete his dream move to Barcelona.

Now, Bayern Munich are not interested in making his loan move permanent and the Catalan giants are prepared to get rid of him (Sport). Should we help him out or let him solve his own problems?

The 28-year-old playmaker currently earns £240,000-a-week (Mirror Sport), which is more than our highest earner Mohamed Salah, who gets £200,000-a-week at Anfield.