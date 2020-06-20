Impressed Liverpool have ‘strong’ interest in signing £156,000-a-year winger – Report

Liverpool have a quality left winger in the form of Sadio Mane and a top left back in the form of Andrew Robertson.

If reports in the media are anything to go by then the Reds are looking to sign a versatile player, who can effectively play in the above mentioned positions.

News – Klopp prepared to sign £70million star for Liverpool – He has a plan

According to an exclusive report covered by Football Insider, Liverpool have been huge impressed by the development of Bukayo Saka and have a ‘strong’ interest in signing him from Arsenal.

The 18-year-old is naturally a left winger but this season, he has also played in the left back role because Kieran Tierney has spent a lot of time on the injury table.

So far, in 13 league starts, the teenage sensation has provided three assists this term. Particularly, Saka has been highly impressive in the Europa League. In 6 EL appearances, the youngster directly contributed (Transfermarkt) in as many goals (2 goals and 4 assists).

In the FA Cup fourth round, he scored a goal and provided an assist to help Arsenal beat Bournemouth 2-1. As far as his international career is concerned, so far, he has scored 4 goals and provided 3 assists in 10 appearances for England’s U-19 team.

As per Football Insider, the Gunners are eager to agree a new contract with the winger to ward off interest from top clubs.

Saka’s current deal with the north Londoners will expire in 2021 and as per Mirror Sport, at the moment, he only earns £3,000-a-week i.e. £156,000-a-year.

Situation at Anfield

Mane is our main left winger and to cover for him, Klopp has mostly utilized Divock Origi on the flank. The Belgian international is a natural center forward.

On the other hand, we have normally used James Milner as our second choice left back in the absence of Robertson. The retired England international has proved to be effective but naturally, he is a central midfielder and not a defender.

So, we do need to improve the depth as far as the left side of the lineup is concerned. In your view, should Liverpool press to sign Bukayo Saka in the summer transfer window?