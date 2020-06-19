Klopp prepared to sign £70million star for Liverpool – He has a plan

Liverpool have been linked with Adama Traore for quite some time and the latest reports are interesting.

Earlier this month, we published a story (via Football Insider) claiming that Wolves value their prized asset at £70million and also reported (via Mirror Sport) that Klopp is desperate to lure the Spaniard, who would be tempted to join the Champions of Europe.

More recently, Sport have claimed that Jurgen Klopp is prepared to sign Traore and Neves from Wolves and for that he has got a plan.

We have got ample quality and depth in the midfield but need to improve the depth in the attacking third. So, the focus should be on luring the former Barcelona man, who has been in impressive form in the current campaign.

The Spanish news source have stated that Klopp wants to strengthen the squad this summer and therefore, to raise funds, he is prepared to offload six players in the summer. The likes of Shaqiri, Lovren, Origi, Grujic, Wilson and Lallana have been mentioned.

Shaqiri has been highly injury prone this season and the Swiss international, who is valued at around £25million has been linked with a move to Turkey.

Lovren is our fourth choice center half and therefore, he has spent a lot of time on the bench. So, we can expect the Croatian defender to leave this summer. His current contract will expire next year.

Origi scored several vital goals for us last term and then extended his contract but this season, the Belgian international has not been that good. He has not scored for us since December last year in the Merseyside Derby. We need someone better.

As far as Grujic is concerned, two days back, we covered a report (via Arena Napoli) claiming that the Reds are looking to sell the Serbian, who is currently on loan with Hertha Berlin, for a fee of £22.5million.

Wilson was impressive on loan for Derby last season and he has done well for Bournemouth this term. Recently we extended his loan deal with the Cherries for the remainder of the 2019-20 season.

Lallana was a regular starter for us in the 2016-17 season but since then, he has either warmed the bench or spent time on the treatment table. The English attacker will be out of contract at the end of the campaign and we will be saving £150,000-a-week from his departure (The Guardian).

To sum it all up, the above mentioned players are not irreplaceable at Anfield (not regular starters / on loans). So, if Klopp can offload them and get Traore, who ripped Man City apart both home and away, then I’d definitely like the deal.

What do you think?