Liverpool prepare to move to finally sign £54.3million playmaker – Report

Liverpool were heavily interested in signing Marco Asensio last year and now, the latest reports suggest that the Reds prepare to move to finally sign the Spaniard.

Last year, Mundo Deportivo claimed that Klopp was eager to hire the services of the Real Madrid playmaker. Moreover, reports in the UK even suggested that the 24-year-old was offered to the Merseysiders (via The Express). However, in the end, he stayed put.

Yesterday, El Gol Digital covered a story with a headline stating – Real Madrid have a huge offer from Liverpool for Asensio.

The Spanish news outlet have mentioned that Klopp loves the La Roja star and believes that he would make the Liverpool squad even stronger. It is stated that Board of Directors at Anfield are prepared to raise funds and back the German manager to reinforce his squad with the players that he wants.

Furthermore, El Gol Digital have claimed that last season, Asensio was valued at around 100 million euros, however, this time around, an offer of 60 million euros (£54.3million) could be enough to get his signing done.

The Los Blancos playmaker is naturally a left winger but over the years, he has also played on the right flank and even as a central attacking midfielder if needed.

The 24-capped international has not been able to become a regular starter at the Bernabeu. Firstly, he was unlucky that a superstar like Cristiano Ronaldo was around. More recently, he has been unlucky with injury concerns.

In the 2016-17 season, he started eleven times in the La Liga, in 2017-18, nineteen league starts and even in the 2018-19 season, he only started nineteen La Liga fixtures.

As far as this campaign is concerned, Asensio would have spent the entire season on the treatment table but the coronavirus outbreak extended the campaign and he has now returned.

The former Mallorca man made his first appearance of the season few days back against Valencia. He featured for just 16 minutes but still managed to directly contribute in two goals (a goal and an assist).

Liverpool do need improve the depth of their attack but they opted to not meet the £49million asking price to lure 24-year-old Timo Werner, who has been fit for Leipzig (ESPN). Therefore, it makes no sense to spend 60 million euros (£54.3million) for an injury prone Marco Asensio.

