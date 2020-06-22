Liverpool willing to offer £120,000-a-week man to sign £36million player – Report

Liverpool could only get a single point vs Everton yesterday and in all fairness, no one really looked fit or sharp enough to break the blue wall of the Toffees.

Naby Keita was perhaps our best attacking player going forward. The Guinean international combined with the likes of Minamino, Firmino and Mane to create some openings but unfortunately, we were not able to create any clear cut opportunities.

If reports in the media are anything to go by then the former Leipzig midfielder is linked with a move away from Anfield.

According to Tutto Sport (via Sport Witness), Liverpool are willing to offer Keita in a swap deal to sign AC Milan defender Alessio Romagnoli.

The renowned Italian news source have mentioned that the both Keita and Romagnoli are believed to be valued at around 40 million euros (£36million), so a straight exchange is eyed by the Merseysiders.

Three days ago, we did cover a report (via Le10Sport) claiming that the likes of Bayern and Dortmund could be interested in our £120,000-a-week midfielder (Mirror Sport), who has been highly injury prone since moving to Anfield.

As mentioned above, he had a decent outing in the Merseyside Derby. The only major concern is consistency, which he has not been able to achieve due to regular injury issues.

As far as Romagnoli is concerned, the Italian international is the skipper of the Rossoneri, who have struggled in recent years. The 25-year-old star made 26 league appearances before the suspension of the campaign and helped Milan keep 9 clean sheets.

The 12-capped international was part of the Azzurri’s Euro qualification side that won all the fixtures. Romagnoli featured in 4 games and scored 2 goals.

At Anfield, we currently have four central defenders, Lovren is the fourth choice and arguably the weakest of the lot. Yesterday, when Matip limped off the field and was replaced by the Croatian international, we looked vulnerable at the back.

So, I would not mind if Romagnoli arrives to replace our veteran defender. However, the question is, would you like to get rid of Keita or should Klopp hand him one final season to prove himself?