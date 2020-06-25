Report – £45million star wants to secure Liverpool move – Klopp rates him highly

If reports in the media are anything to go by then Liverpool are linked with an experienced midfielder in the form of Thiago Alcantara.

According to an article covered by Tobias Altschäffl and Christian Falk for Sport Bild yesterday, the Spanish international could leave Bayern Munich in the summer transfer window and there is an alleged interest from Liverpool.

The renowned German news source have claimed that Jurgen Klopp rates the La Roja star very highly and would want someone like him to improve the quality in the center of the park.

On his twitter account, Falk, who is the Head of Football for Bild/Sport Bild claimed that in Bayern, there is talk that Thiago wants to secure a move to Liverpool in the summer.

The 29-year-old central midfielder won every major prize with Barcelona but could not become a regular starter at the Nou Camp. Therefore, in 2013, he opted to leave the Catalan giants to move to Bayern Munich.

In Germany, he has won every domestic prize with the Bavarians but now he feels that it is the last chance in his career to go to another top club (Sport Bild).

He was reportedly looking to sign a new contract but Bild claim that that the Spaniard has already bid farewell to his teammates.

As far as this season is concerned, the 37-capped international has so far featured in 35 games in all competitions for the Bundesliga champions, scored 3 goals and provided 2 assists. Flick has even utilized him effectively in the defensive midfield role at times (Transfermarkt).

In Spain, AS have cited reports in Germany claiming that the player is deciding whether to renew the contract, which will expire next year, or move to Liverpool.

Thiago has missed 6 of the last 7 league games due to a groin injury and the Spanish source claim that in the absence of the £45million-rated star (50 million euros), Kimmich and Goretzka have stepped up in the midfield, so, he is not indispensable in the side.

At Anfield, we do have several quality midfielders but it must be remembered that Lallana will be out of contract at the end of the campaign, veteran Milner will turn 35 in January and Wijnaldum’s contract is going to expire in 2021.

So, it will not be shocking if Jurgen Klopp looks to improve the central midfield in the summer transfer window. Do you think that the German boss should move to sign Thiago Alcantara if the price is right?