Football world reacts as Liverpool finally become Premier League champions

Chelsea defeated Manchester City last night to ensure that Liverpool will lift the Premier League trophy.

The Reds had to wait for 30 years to win their 19th league title and the celebrations are not going to stop any time soon despite the fact that we are in the middle of a pandemic.

The Merseysiders lost the title to the Sky Blues by just a single point last term but this time around, they have blown away opponents to win the title with 7 games still remaining, a new record.

We need 15 points out of the remaining 21 to break Man City’s record of 100 points – set in the 2017-18 campaign.

The football world has reacted by praising Klopp and Liverpool as they finally become Premier League champions. A few reactions are provided below:

Michael Owen said:

“Finally, finally Liverpool have got their hands on that trophy. It’s just great, I’m so happy for so many people. Jurgen Klopp needs the biggest pat on the back of all.”

Former Man United star Rio Ferdinand claimed praised the mental toughness of the Liverpool side and congratulated them on the victory (Twitter).

Robbie Fowler was absolutely ecstatic: He told Optus Sport (via Goal):

“I honestly feel brilliant, I know we haven’t played for Liverpool for a long time but to be here and witnessing what we’ve witnessed, it’s absolutely incredible, it really is.”

Another former striker in the form of Fernando Torres stated:

“Huge congrats to everyone at @LFC on winning the @premierleague. Unbelievable squad, magnificent manager, great staff but above all my sincere congrats to every single LFC supporter. You’ve been waiting so long and finally that desired trophy is yours. Very well deserved???

Guardiola was upset after the defeat at Stamford Bridge but took time out to congratulate us:

“Congratulations for Liverpool fans, the manager, the players. Well deserved, good champions,”

Lampard made it clear that the Reds already had sealed the title well before last night. The Chelsea manager said:

“‘We congratulate Liverpool. This game didn’t decide the title, that was decided a long time ago through Liverpool’s consistency and performances and wins.”

Former manager Rafa Benitez, the man that led us to our 5th European Cup in Istanbul, tweeted:

“Congratulations to @LFC, after 30 years, the dream comes true! Very happy for all the Reds! You’ll never walk alone #YNWA #Champions #Liverpool”

Finally, an emotional Steven Gerrard left the folllwing message on his Instagram account: