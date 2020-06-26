Liverpool have made move to sign star – £135million valuation pre COVID-19

Liverpool are once again linked with Spanish attacker Adama Traore and the latest reports suggest that the Reds have made a move to sign him.

According to Mundo Deportivo, the Wolves attacker has got offers on the table and one of them is from Liverpool.

News – Report – £45million star wants to secure Liverpool move – Klopp rates him highly

The renowned Spanish news source have mentioned that Nuno Espirito Santo has not ruled out the departure of the 24-year-old star, who has been in top form at the Molineux this season.

The former Barca man has directly contributed in 18 goals in all competitions this season. Wolves defeated Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City home and away and on both occasions, Traore was named the Man of the Match, he scored three goals and provided an assist in the fixtures.

Since the resumption of the Premier League season, the speedy attacker has provided two assists in as many games to help his team earn the maximum points vs West Ham and Bournemouth.

His current contract is due to expire in 2023, so, it will be fair to say that he cannot be lured for cheap.

As per renowned journalist Duncan Castles, Wolves valued him at around 150 million euros (£135million) pre COVID-19 outbreak (Transfer Window Podcast).

As far as his current price tag is concerned, back in April, Football Insider revealed that Liverpool would need to splash £70million to get his signing done.

At Anfield, we have world class wingers in the form of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane but we do not have quality in the depth.

The above mentioned superstars are expected to leave for the African Cup of Nations in January next year and we really do not have adequate players to cover in their absence.

Therefore, Jurgen Klopp should focus on strengthening his offense in the summer transfer window. In your view, should the German boss splash the cash to sign Adama Traore?