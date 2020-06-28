£70million ‘strong’ player backed to secure Liverpool move

Reports in the media suggest that Liverpool have already made an offer for Spanish attacker Adama Traore (Mundo Deportivo).

The Wolves star has been highly impressive in the Premier League this term and he has been backed to secure a move to Liverpool or Man City to play Champions League football. It remains to be seen whether the Sky Blues would be able to feature in the CL next season.

Jason Cundy believes that that the 24-year-old player has the quality to fight for the first team place at Anfield and he is good enough to play in the top tier of European football.

The former Ipswich Town and Chelsea defender heavily praised the ‘strong’ winger and told The Sports Bar (talkSPORT):

“Adama Traore is good enough for Champions League football,”

“I think he’s good enough to put him in Liverpool or Manchester City’s teams and not only would he not look out of place, I think he could actually demand a place in their first teams.”

We were the last team to beat Wolves in the Premier League this season and in that contest, Traore troubled Robertson on the right flank. He even provided an assist.

Since the resumption of football this month, the former Barcelona winger has provided two assists and has helped his team earn nine points from three fixtures.

At the moment, Wolves are just two points behind Chelsea, who currently occupy the final CL qualification spot and have a game in hand as well. It will be intriguing to see whether the Spaniard would want to leave if the Molineux outfit do end up qualifying for the Europe’s elite competition.

