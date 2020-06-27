Eager Liverpool expected to pounce soon to sign £90million star – Report

The name of Kalidou Koulibaly has been consistently linked with Liverpool and we have another update from Italy.

According to Tutto Mercato Web, eager Liverpool are pressing to lure the Senegalese international as they look partner him with Van Dijk in the central defense.

The Italian news source have mentioned that to hire the services of Koulibaly, the Reds may look at certain situations. They have put forward a question – Is it possible that Dejan Lovren ends up on the market – perhaps in an exchange with the Senegalese?

The Croatian international is our fourth choice center back and in the current campaign, so far, he has only managed to start 9 times in the Premier League.

Not to forget, he was terrible in the recent contest vs Everton at Goodison Park. So, I would not mind if the 30-year-old leaves the club this summer.

TMW claim that now that the Merseysiders have wrapped up the title, they are expected to pounce in the coming days for Koulibaly, who is valued at 100 million euros (£90million star) by Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis.

That valuation could make sense for someone who has consistently made it into the Serie A Team of the Year, however, it must be remembered that a week back, he turned 29 and we are in the middle of a global pandemic. So, the market price should drop.

Robbie Savage thinks that the African defender would cost a lot in terms of transfer fee and wages but even if he ends up moving to Anfield, Klopp might still prefer Joe Gomez, who has been brilliant for us and the German manager has a lot of faith in the England international (Mirror Sport).

The former PL star believes that not many players can improve the current Liverpool XI. In your view, who should Klopp sign to strengthen his squad?