Klopp hints he’d like to sign £80million star for Liverpool

Jadon Sancho has been linked with Liverpool for some time and now, Jurgen Klopp has himself hinted that he’d like to see the England international at Anfield.

Earlier this month, French news source Le10Sport claimed that the Merseysiders are in pole position to hire the services of the Borussia Dortmund star, who has been in world class form this season.

However, Klopp has revealed that he would be surprised if the Three Lions attacker joins Liverpool this summer. The 53-year-old did admit that the red kit would look nice on the youngster.

In an exclusive interview with renowned German media outlet Bild, the newly crowed Premier League winner said:

“The red jersey would look very good for on Jadon (Sancho). But I don’t think such a transfer will take place this summer.”

“He is a very interesting player. If he moved to Liverpool, I would be the most surprised of all.”

The 2019-20 Bundesliga campaign was concluded yesterday and Dortmund once again ended up in second place behind Bayern Munich.

Sancho started 25 league games under Favre this term and directly contributed (Transfermarkt) in no fewer than 34 goals (17 goals and 17 assists). So, it will be fair to say that his market value is going to be very high.

As per The Independent, it would require a fee of at least £80million to secure the signature of the 20-year-old star from BvB. His current contract with the German side will expire in two years.