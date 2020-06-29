Liverpool backed to agree signing of £66.5million player

Kalidou Koulibaly is heavily linked with a move to Liverpool and recent reports (TMW) have suggested that the Reds could pounce to sign the Senegalese international, who is valued at 100 million euros (£90million) but the price could come down due to COVID-19 crisis.

The Premier League champions already have a very strong squad but they have been backed to agree signing of a top quality player, who would further amplify the strength of the team.

Paul Mcgrath believes that the Merseysiders would be able to retain their crown if they end up capturing Napoli’s star central defender in the summer transfer window.

The former Manchester United defender wrote for The Irish Independent:

“Imagine if Liverpool went out and got him (Koulibaly) and paired him with Van Dijk?

“Strikers in English football, and across Europe too, could just give up. You would not get many goals past those two with Alisson behind them”

McGrath claims that Jurgen Klopp should continue to reinforce the squad while they are at the top. He stated that back in the days when the Reds were champions on regular basis, they lured the likes Lawrenson, Barnes and Aldridge to remain dominant.

Virgil van Dijk won the UEFA Player of the Year prize last year and the Dutch international is arguably the best defender in the world.

If we do end up pairing him with Koulibaly, who is arguably the best defender in the Serie A (included in best XI on four occasions) then things could get even tighter at the back. Not to forget, in the past two years, we have had the best defensive record in the country.

Have your say, should Klopp move to lure the 29-year-old if the price is right. The question is, what is the right price? Back in May, Le10Sport revealed that due to COVID-19 crisis, the African star could be sold for a maximum fee of 75 million euros (£66.5million).