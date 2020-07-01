4-3-3: Liverpool’s strongest possible XI vs Manchester City

Liverpool will collide against Manchester City in the Premier League tomorrow. The Sky Blues are expected to give a gourd of honor to the newly crowned champions and it will be an interesting contest.

The Reds have become the fastest team to seal the title with 7 games remaining and they need 15 points to break the 100 point record set by the Citizens back in 2017-18.

Therefore, we can expect Jurgen Klopp to still start with his strongest possible side against Pep Guardiola’s men.

The Merseysiders were absolutely dominant vs Crystal Palace in the last league game and won the contest 4-0. In all fairness, there is no need for the German manager to make any changes in the starting XI that played vs the Eagles.

So, the likes of Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk and Robertson should start in the defense in front of Brazilian goalie Alisson Becker.

In the center of the park, Fabinho scored a goal and provided an assist vs Hodgson’s men and he would likely start with Wijnaldum and skipper Henderson.

As far as the attack is concerned, the likes of Mane, Salah and Firmino are irreplaceable and the trio must start tomorrow. Here is Liverpool’s strongest possible 4-3-3 XI vs Manchester City: