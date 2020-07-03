Report – Liverpool prepared to persuade to sign £54million forward – Klopp keen

Liverpool were heavily linked with German international Timo Werner but the Kaiser has agreed to join Frank Lampard’s Chelsea.

The Reds are reportedly looking to improve their attack and once again the name of Victor Osimhen is in the focus.

News – Liverpool told £35million+ could finally get signing done – Report

According to renowned French news source L’Equipe (via Sport Witness), Jurgen Klopp is keen on signing the Nigerian international, who has been in top form of Lille in the current campaign.

On the other hand, La Gazzetta Dello Sport have claimed that Liverpool are prepared to persuade the player to move to Anfield and be an important part in the squad. It is mentioned that the Reds would like to use him as their first substitute for the dynamic trio of Salah, Mane and Firmino.

However, the 21-year-old wants to regularly start and he thinks that Napoli might be the right choice for him. The famous Italian outlet have claimed that the Italian side are ready to offer a fee worth 50 million euros but Lille want around 60 million euros (£54million) for the young forward.

The starlet was named the African Youth Player of the Year in 2015 mainly after he scored 10 goals in just 7 U-17 World Cup appearances to help his team win the tournament. For the senior national side, so far, the striker has netted 4 goals in 5 starts.

Before the 2019-20 Ligue 1 season was cancelled, Osimhen scored 13 goals and provided 5 assists in 25 starts for Lille. He also managed to score 2 goals in the Champions League (Transfermarkt).

Our front three have regularly started under Jurgen Klopp in the past three years and even now, they are irreplaceable.

We do have to improve our depth and must think about the future as well. However, the talented youngsters around the world would like to play regular first team football and when they can get it elsewhere, then it becomes harder to attract them.

In your view, who should Klopp sign to improve his offense in the summer?