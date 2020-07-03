Liverpool expected to win race and complete signing of £27million player – Report

Liverpool still have the best defensive record in the Premier League this season but last night vs Man City, our back-line performed even worse than any Sunday League team.

Even our world class goalie Alisson Becker looked average. So, there is room for improvement and it will be intriguing to see who Klopp would sign to strengthen the squad in the summer.

News – Report – Liverpool prepared to persuade to sign £54million forward – Klopp keen

If reports in the media are anything to go by then the Merseysiders are once again linked with a move to sign Turkish goalie Ugurcan Cakir.

Last year, Turkish source Star reported that the PL giants like the Trabzonspor shot stopper and could move to sign him.

Back in May 2020, former Trabzonspor coach Sadi Tekelioglu revealed (Takvim):

“Liverpool will (complete) signing (of) Ugurcan Çakir at the end of the campaign. Trabzonspor will not say no to Liverpool’s offer. I met with Ugurcan. He told me that Liverpool took care of him.”

Yesterday, Asist Analiz came up with a story and stated that Liverpool officials will travel to Istanbul to see the shot stopper perform against Galatasaray at the weekend.

The Turkish source have mentioned that the 2-capped international has a valuation (max) of 30 million euros (£27million) and the European Champions could initiate negotiations with the Super Lig club after the game on Sunday.

It is further stated that the likes of Chelsea and Tottenham are linked as well but Liverpool are expected to win the race and complete the signing of the 24-year-old goal keeper (Asist Analiz).

With 5 games remaining in the league campaign, Trabzonspor are second in the table, two points behind Istanbul Basaksehir. Cakir has featured in 28 league games for the club this term and kept 4 clean sheets (Transfermarkt).

At Anfield, Alisson is the first choice goalie. The Brazilian international won almost every major goal keeper prize for his top performances in the last campaign and he is arguably the best in the world.

Adrian comes next. The Spaniard was impressive in the early days of the season when Alisson was out injured. However, his blunder against Atletico Madrid resulted in our elimination from the Champions League.

In your view, should Liverpool sign a new GK? Should the Reds secure the signing of Ugurcan Cakir?