Deal close – Liverpool have agreed contract to sign £31.5million star

Liverpool have been linked with Thiago Alcantara for some time and the latest reports suggest that the Reds have agreed contract with the player.

According to Sport, the Premier League champions are very close to signing the Spanish international from German Champions Bayern Munich.

It is claimed that Liverpool have already reached an agreement with the midfielder and now only a fee needs to be agreed with the Bavarians to bring him to Anfield.

Thiago is 29 and his contract with the Bundesliga giants will expire next year. So his market value should not be high, especially taking into consideration the current crisis situation going on all over the world due to coronavirus outbreak.

We take a look at his price tag that has been reported by various media outlets across Europe recently.

On June 24, famous German source Kicker claimed that the Allianz outfit rate their star player at around 60 to 80 million euros.

A day later, Spanish outlet AS reported that the former Barcelona midfielder could be lured for a fee of 50 million euros.

On June 30, France Football claimed that Klopp is interested in signing the 37-capped international and Bayern would probably refuse any offer less than 60 million euros.

Now, Sport have revealed that the German champions want 35 million euros (£31.5million) for Alcantara but Liverpool are not prepared to pay that fee in one go. Instead, they want to reduce the fee but if they fail, then they would look to pay the asking price in installments.

The Bavarians have recently completed the signing of Leroy Sane from Manchester City in a deal worth £54.8million (Mirror Sport). So, they would like to get as much as they can from player sales.

Do you know who is the oldest outfield player to join Liverpool under the reign of Jurgen Klopp? Ragnar Klavan, who was 30 when he moved to Anfield in 2016 for just 5 million euros (BBC). In your view, how much cash should the former Dortmund manager splash to sign Thiago Alcantara, who will turn 30 in April next year.