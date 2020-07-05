Liverpool backed to sign £200,000-a-week striker to replace key man

Liverpool have mainly utilized Roberto Firmino in the False No.9 role under Jurgen Klopp and the Brazilian international has excelled big time.

However, the Reds have been backed to sign Harry Kane by former Sheffield United midfielder, Curtis Woodhouse.

The 40-year-old stated that the the Tottenham Hotspur striker scores more goals than the Samba star and in this Liverpool squad, he could get 40 goals in a season.

Woodhouse claimed that the European Champions should sell Firmino in order to sign Kane. He tweeted:

“(Firmino is a) Good player and I understand he does a good job for the team but I’d cash in and get Kane”

The former Hoffenheim star is not an out and out center forward and therefore, he does not score many goals for us.

However, in Jurgen Klopp’s system, the South American is arguably the most important attacking player. He drops back into the midfield to open up spaces for other players. His telepathic connection up front with Mane and Salah has helped us score goals for fun.

Yes, his finishing is not as good as Kane but the Spurs striker is not as good on the ball as the Brazilian and the 26-year-old cannot provide the silky touches, the tricks and flicks to unlock the opponent’s defense.

To sum it all up, Firmino’s role at Anfield is completely different to Kane’s role at Tottenham. The Three Lions striker has only provided 2 assists in all competitions this term. On the other hand, our selfless forward has provided no fewer than 11 assists.

We do need a natural striker to improve the depth of the attack and the England international, who earns £200,000-a-week (Mirror Sport), is a top quality goal-scorer without doubt. Still, I’d never sell Bobby to bring in Kane who has a record of spending some time out on the treatment table every season (Transfermarkt). What do you think?