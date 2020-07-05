Liverpool ready to agree £29million terms to sign “top” player – Journalist

Liverpool remain consistently linked with Thiago Alcantara and now an Italian journalist has talked about the wages that the Reds are ready to agree with the Spaniard.

Few days back, we covered a report via (Sport) claiming that the Merseysiders have already secured a contract with the player and now need to agree a fee with Bayern Munich, who want 35 million euros for their prized asset.

Yesterday, Nicolo Schira talked about the above mentioned asking price and stated that the European Champions are working to reach a fee agreement with the German champions.

The renowned journalist claimed that Liverpool are ready to agree terms worth 32 million euros (£29million) i.e. a four year deal that will make the midfielder earn 8 million euros per year.

Bayern chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has himself confirmed that the 29-year-old midfielder could be leaving the club in the summer transfer window.

He told Bild:

“He is a top boy on and off the court. We negotiated seriously with him and fulfilled all of his wishes. But it looks like he might want to do something new again at the end of his career. ”

On the other hand, James Pearce has claimed that Thiago is keen on moving to the Premier League and the Allianz outfit are prepared to sell. So, it will be intriguing to see if Liverpool would be able to get his signing done.

In our midfield, Adam Lallana should depart after the expiry of his contract at the end of the season. On the other hand, James Milner, who will turn 35, is not going to start many games with younger players like Keita, Fabinho, Ox, Wijnaldum and captain Henderson around.

Not to forget, yesterday, Curtis Jones agreed a new contract with the Merseysiders. Do you think, Klopp needs to revamp his midfield by bringing in Thiago Alcantara in the summer?