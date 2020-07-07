Trio return – Liverpool’s strongest possible 4-3-3 XI vs Brighton

Champions Liverpool have once again got a 23 point lead at the top of the Premier League table over Manchester City and next up, the Reds will face Brighton away from home tomorrow night.

As far as the team news is concerned, the Merseysiders could make three changes to the starting XI that played vs Aston Villa at the weekend.

Keita was unimpressive in the first half vs Villa but later on in the game, he was the one who eventually provided the assist for us to open the scoring. So, the Guinean may retain his place in the starting XI.

In all fairness, the likes of Divock Origi and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, who were given the nod to start in the last game, were absolutely average and it will not come as any surprise if they are replaced.

Ideally, Minamino should get game time but the better option would be to secure the game first and then bring him on. Therefore, Firmino should return to start in the attack with Mane and Salah. On the other hand, Wijnaldum should replace Ox in the center of the park.

Since the resumption of football, Fabinho has started every game for Jurgen Klopp. So, the Brazilian international should be rested and in his place, skipper Henderson could return to start in the holding midfield role.

The defense will likely remain unchanged and Alisson must start in the goal to push for the Golden Glove award. Here is Liverpool’s strongest possible 4-3-3 XI vs Brighton.