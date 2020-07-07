Move closer – “Unbelievable” £32m star almost destined to sign for Liverpool – Report

Another day, another report linking Bayern Munich’s Thiago Alcantara with a move to Liverpool.

Last week, Sport covered a story claiming that the Reds have reached an agreement with the midfielder but have to meet the asking price of 35 million euros (£32million) to get his signing done from the German champions.

Today, the renowned Spanish news source have revealed that the 29-year-old is set to leave Bayern and he is closer to securing a move to the European champions.

Sport claim that the paths of Thiago and Liverpool are almost destined to connect this summer. The player wants a change of air and it is stated that there could not be a better destination for the former Barcelona star than the newly crowned Premier League champions, who have reserved space for him in the squad.

Recently Jurgen Klopp did praise the La Roja star but did not make his intention clear about signing him. The German said:

“Thiago is a great player and I like him a lot, but I also like other players, that’s all I have to say about it.”

In Germany, Augsburg General covered a story recently and stated that the 37-capped international will likely showcase his talent at Anfield and supporters in the Bundesliga would badly miss him.

The journalist seems to be a massive admirer of Thiago and has mentioned that no player in the Bayern squad can maneuver the ball like the Spaniard. He has further claimed that only those do not rate the midfielder highly who measure the effectiveness of a player based on just goals and assists.

Ex Red, Jose Enrique, thinks that his countryman is good enough to get into the starting XI at Anfield. The former defender told Stadium Astro:

“I believe he will be a very, very good player for us but how much do you want to spend on this player and for how many years is he going to perform in your team? That’s what you have to look at as well.”

“I’m not sure it would be the best fit, but he’s an unbelievable player, there’s no doubt about that, and he would make the starting line-up.”

In seven years with the Bavarians, the experienced star has won as many Bundesliga titles and it is perhaps time for him to look for a new adventure. We shall see how the transfer saga unfolds in the coming days.