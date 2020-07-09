Agent prepared to formalize Liverpool’s offer for £70million star – Report

Kalidou Koulibaly’s future has been up in the air for quite some time and once again his name is linked with Liverpool.

According to Il Mattino, super agent, Fali Ramadani, is ready to return to Naples and is prepared to formalize Liverpool’s offer for the Senegalese international.

News – Liverpool backed to secure signing of £54million striker – 24 goals

The renowned Italian news source have mentioned that the offer would not exceed 80 million euros. However, Napoli president, De Laurentiis still wants a fee of 100 million euros from the sale of his prized asset.

As per a recent report covered by The Independent, due to the financial implications of the coronavirus outbreak, the Serie A club could expect to get a fee of around £70million.

Former Red Alex Manninger thinks that the 29-year-old would be the perfect man to partner Virgil van Dijk at Anfield. The 43-year-old recently stated (via Europa Calcio):

“It could be the strongest couple in Europe. It was an honor for me to be able to end my career at Liverpool. Those who arrive at Liverpool improve exponentially. Koulibaly could be an extra weapon and with Klopp it could improve further. “

The question is, do the European Champions need to sign a central defender in the summer transfer window?

In the past two years, Liverpool have had the tightest defense in the country and a lot of the credit for that goes to Van Dijk. The Dutch international is arguably the best defender in the world and he has been ever present for Jurgen Klopp.

We take a look at the other first team center backs at Anfield.

Lovren is our fourth choice center half, who has spent majority of his time on the bench this season. Back in December 2019 – January 2020, he missed 7 league games due to a muscle injury and since then, the Croatian has only made 2 appearances for the Merseysiders.

Matip was a key member of our squad last season but this time around, he has only managed to start just 8 league games. The Cameroonian has missed most part of the campaign due to a knee injury and even at the moment, he is out and will miss the remaining fixtures.

Joe Gomez has been fantastic alongside Van Dijk this term but last season, he had an ankle surgery and only started 12 PL games for the club.

To sum it all up, the trio have done well but on and off, they have been out of the lineup and fitness has been a major concern. In such a scenario, do you think that Klopp should sign a center back? Should the German splash the cash to sign Koulibaly?