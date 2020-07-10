Renowned journalist confirms player has generally agreed to join Liverpool

Liverpool are consistently linked with Thiago Alcantara and lately, a renowned journalist in the form of Tancredi Palmeri has confirmed that the Reds have an agreement with the Spaniard.

Earlier this month, Spanish news outlet, Sport, reported that the Merseysiders have reached an agreement with the Bayern Munich midfielder, who is expected to leave the Bundesliga in the summer transfer window.

More recently, Palmeri covered a story for Tutto Mercato Web and claimed that Jurgen Klopp has taken steps to sign the midfielder, who has generally agreed to join Liverpool. It is claimed that the only thing missing for the completion of the deal is the agreement between the two clubs.

The famous Italian journalist is a correspondent for Bein Sports and used to write for well-known source La Gazzetta Dello Sport.

Back in June 2016, Tancredi Palmeri was the one who confirmed Man United’s signing of Zlatan Ibrahimovic ten days before it was officially announced by the Old Trafford club (talkSport).

Will Thiago Alcantara seal his move to Anfield this summer? Only time will tell.

At the moment, Klopp has got ample quality and depth in his midfield department. Lallana is going to leave the club at the end of the season and Milner would likely play a role from the bench being a veteran. Still, the Reds have got first team midfielders like Gini, Ox, Fabinho, Keita and Henderson.

Not to forget, we have got an upcoming star in the form of Curtis Jones, who scored his debut goal for the club in the FA Cup vs Everton earlier in the year and scored his first ever PL goal vs Aston Villa last weekend.

So, things in the center of the park are more than alright and there is no dire need to sign another CM. However, we do not get a lot of goals/assists from our midfielders and rely heavily on our front three. In such a scenario, the European Champions should look to sign a natural CAM.