Confirmed team news – Liverpool’s strongest possible XI vs Burnley

Liverpool defeated Brighton in the last league game and became the fastest team ever to win 30 games in the Premier League.

The Reds should now be targeting to break the 100 points record set by Man City in the 2017-18 season. Next up, the Merseysiders will face Burnley at Anfield.

The Clarets have won 3 of their last 4 league games and conceded just a single goal. So, Liverpool should not take them lightly. The newly crowned PL champions have won every league game at home this term and they would like to continue the winning run.

As far as the team news is concerned, it has been confirmed (LFC) that like Joel Matip, skipper Jordan Henderson will also miss the remaining four fixtures of the current season. Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that the England international would still be the man to lift the PL trophy.

On the other hand, Croatian international Dejan Lovren, who was out with a muscle issue has returned to fill training for the Merseysiders.

Our German boos could make a few changes in the starting XI that played vs Brighton in the midweek. Brazilian midfielder Fabinho should return to replace Henderson to start in the DM role.

In the left back positions, young Neco Williams would likely start on the bench and Robertson would come in his place to start again.

As far as the attack is concerned, Senegalese star Sadio Mane should replace Oxlade-Chamberlain to start with Firmino and Salah. Here is Liverpool’s strongest possible XI vs Burnley: