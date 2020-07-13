£72million attacker backed to sign for Liverpool

Philippe Coutinho thought that it would be an adventure when he left Liverpool to complete his dream move to Barcelona in 2018.

The Samba star was absolutely content and claimed (Sky Sports):

“I am very happy, it is a dream come true and I hope to meet all expectations in the field.”

Unfortunately, he had a terrible first full season at the Nou Camp to an extent that Barca wanted to get rid of him on permanent basis last year but they did not receive a single offer (MD).

In the end, the Catalan giants loaned him out to Bayern Munich with an option to buy. However, even the German champions are not going to use the option (ESPN) and once again Barca would have to deal with the dilemma of selling the attacker in the summer.

We do know that the Brazilian international is desperate to return to Anfield (The Sunday World) and a former PL player in the form of Agbonlahor has recently backed him to re-sign for Liverpool.

The 33-year-old told Stadium Astro (via Mirror Sport):

“For me, I’d go out there and get Coutinho back, 100 per cent. I’d probably say, you have to apologise for the way you left but come back. Because for me, he is what Liverpool are missing.”

“Coutinho needs to be the main man in the team, and at Liverpool, he would be.”

So, the ex Aston Villa striker thinks that Liverpool and Coutinho need each other but The Mirror have mentioned that the transfer fee would be a concern for the Merseysiders.

Two years back, we sold him in a mammoth deal worth £146million (Sky Sports). Now, Barca could hope to get at least 80 million euros (£72million) from his sale (ESPN).

The above mentioned fee for the 28-year-old attacker is way too high. The Reds even opted against paying a lot less than that for 24-year-old Timo Werner (ESPN).

At Anfield, Coutinho was much loved. He became a superstar at the club under the management of Jurgen Klopp, who even opted to hand him the captaincy in a few games (2017-18). However, he turned his back on us.

In your opinion, if he does apologise and if the price is right, should the Reds bring him back?